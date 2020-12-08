BUXTON – Patricia Ann Wildes, 78, passed away at her home in Buxton on Dec. 5, 2020 after fighting a battle with cancer.

She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Lillian McIntosh; and a daughter, Rosie Staples.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Wildes Sr.; children, Thomas Wildes Jr. and his wife Diane of Saco, and Susan Wildes of Portland; brother, Alfred McIntosh of Sebago Lake; grandchildren, Kristina, Katie, Patricia, Timmy, Luke, and Tyler; and several great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her love of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Dec. 11 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A service will conclude the visiting hours at the funeral home at 5 p.m. Please be mindful of Covid restrictions and mask wearing both inside and outside the funeral home. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to:

Dempsey Center

P.O. Box 277

Auburn, ME 04212 or at http://www.dempseycenter.org

