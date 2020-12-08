Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  12/14  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Tues.  12/15  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  12/15  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  12/16  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Wed.  12/16  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Thur.  12/17  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  12/17  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  12/14  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  12/15  8:15 a.m.  Seniors Program Advisory Board

Tues.  12/15  4 p.m.  Finance Committee

Wed.  12/16  7 p.m.  Town Council

Thur.  12/17  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Fri.  12/11  noon.  Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

Mon.  12/14  6 p.m.  Board of Education

Tues.  12/15  5 p.m.  City Council Executive Session

Tues.  12/15  6:30 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Wed.  12/16  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Energy and Recycling Committee

Wed.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  12/17  3 p.m.  Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur.  12/17  5 p.m.  Police Services Review Working Group

Thur.  12/17  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

