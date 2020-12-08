Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 12/14 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Tues. 12/15 6:30 p.m. School Board
Tues. 12/15 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 12/16 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Wed. 12/16 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Thur. 12/17 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee
Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 12/14 7 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 12/15 8:15 a.m. Seniors Program Advisory Board
Tues. 12/15 4 p.m. Finance Committee
Wed. 12/16 7 p.m. Town Council
Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Fri. 12/11 noon. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee
Mon. 12/14 6 p.m. Board of Education
Tues. 12/15 5 p.m. City Council Executive Session
Tues. 12/15 6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting
Wed. 12/16 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Energy and Recycling Committee
Wed. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 12/17 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee
Thur. 12/17 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group
Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
