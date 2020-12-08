Art

Dec. 3-Jan. 3

Guest artist Anna Low at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Gallery hours 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Face masks and social distancing required.

Music

Dec. 11

Time Zone, 7:30 p.m. livestream concert presented by Raymond Arts Alliance. Streaming on the Raymond Arts Alliance Facebook page at facebook.com/raymondartsalliance. Contact the Raymond Arts Alliance at [email protected] for more information.

