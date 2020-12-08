Triad spreads cheer

Volunteer Doris Ames said Gorham/Windham/Westbrook Triad group recently gave donations to several nonprofit groups for Christmas.

The checks went to My Place Teen Center, Senior Games, Be A Santa to Seniors (at Home Instead), Neighbors Helping Neighbors (fuel assistance in Windham) and Gorham Fuel Assistance.

Triad is a partnership involving law enforcement agencies, elder service providers and senior residents to improve safety and quality of life.

Support PRLT

A record number of people this year during the pandemic are walking Presumpscot Regional Land Trust’s 15 preserves.

All land trust trails have remained open and welcoming to the community.

Rachelle Curran Apse, executive director, said more support is needed to keep the trails open and fund repairs and improvements so everyone has the opportunity to connect with nature.

“The Maine outdoor experience that we all love is disappearing quickly with strong development pressure, worsened by the pandemic,” Apse said in a statement.

Supporters have helped “conserve forever 188-acres of forestland, protect miles of stream and provide access to over three miles of new trails for everyone to enjoy.”

“Please join me as a member of the Land Trust, if you are in a position to, please show your support by making a $100 donation – a gift of any size makes you a member for a year – your support will help provide places of inspiration and rejuvenation in nature for all,” Apse said.

For more information or to donate, call 839-4633 or visit prlt.org.

