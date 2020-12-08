Pre-pay drive-thru fish dinner – Friday, Dec. 11, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus. Dinner includes baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, a roll and dessert for $12. For more information, visit gorhamknights.org or call 550-1320.

