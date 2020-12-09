Get the job done with this 137 piece Craftsman Metric and SAE 6 and 12 Point Mechanic’s Tool Set. Contains: 3 ratchets, 2 extension bars, 84 sockets, 6 wrenches, a magnet handle, 12 nut drivers, 9 screwdriver bits, 20 hex keys, and a carrying case to hold it all. Can’t decide? We also have gift cards available. Open 7 days a week. On sale for $99.99. Value $139.99

Maine Hardware

274 St John St, Portland, Maine 04102

207-773-5604

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: