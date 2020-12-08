Members of the Portland Board of Public Education were just starting late Tuesday night to discuss how district operations will proceed after December when federal coronavirus relief funding that has paid for staffing and childcare programs ends.

Superintendent Xavier Botana presented the board with a proposal that would reallocate savings and contingency money to continue covering added staff positions that are now covered by the federal funding. But it would end partnerships that have allowed families to access childcare on remote learning days.

“I do this with a heavy heart,” Botana said. “I understand the importance of this programming for the 500 students who have taken advantage of it during the past three months.”

The district has received about $14 million in coronavirus relief funds through the state and allocated about $10.5 million of that money so far. However, states face a Dec. 30 deadline to spend the money, and with uncertainty remaining over when and if the federal government will approve more aid or extend the deadline, school officials are preparing to operate without any additional funding.

The board is scheduled to vote Dec. 22 on the proposal, which would draw on savings from areas including field trips, athletics and staff travel, and put that money toward covering the staffing costs. It would take an estimated $3 million to cover the staffing costs through the remainder of the school year, and about $1.8 million to continue the childcare programs.

Botana said the district has a “good level of confidence” in its ability to continue offering support for staff whose children have utilized the childcare programs, and is also working with the city’s recreation department to continue before and after care for students on days they are in school.

In other news Tuesday, the district has determined the Green New Deal for Portland, a referendum initiative passed in November that includes changes to the city’s building codes, will not apply to three school renovation projects.

The new building code provisions were expected to add up to $6 million to the renovations at Longfellow, Reiche and Presumpscot elementary schools. Aga Dixon, an attorney for the district, told the board Tuesday that the main reason the new code won’t apply is because the school projects had already been submitted to the city for substantive review prior to Dec. 6, the date the referendum took effect.

In addition, the project at Reiche Community School does not meet the city’s definition of a renovation project because the construction costs don’t exceed the existing property valuation. Dixon said she wasn’t aware of any potential challenges or concerns regarding the district’s interpretation.

“This is really a very unique situation and the legal conclusions we’ve reached here won’t affect many other, if any, other projects because it really comes down to who was in the queue for site plan review when Question C was voted on,” she said.

The board is expected to vote Dec. 22 on a proposal for design and bidding on the three projects. A fourth school renovation project at Lyseth Elementary School, approved as part of a four-school bond in 2017, is about 75 percent complete and is expected to be completed prior to fall 2021.

