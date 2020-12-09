Carol Gandy FREEPORT – Carol Jean (Crone) Gandy, 78, wife of Michael H. Gandy, for 63 years, died from Alzheimer’s at home surrounded by her family on Nov. 29, 2020. Born in Danforth, Maine, the tenth of 11 children to parents, Ralph W. and Elizabeth J. Crone. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and five sisters. From an early age, Carol was raised in Freeport, Maine. She attended schools there, graduating from Freeport High School with honors in 1960. Carol was the mother of four surviving children; Lisa Jean Benson, Scott Michael Gandy, Tina Lee Coiner and Jill Marie Rigdon. She was very proud of her eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In 2005, Carol retired with 25 years from civil service with the U.S. Air Force at Tyndall Air Force Base. She was a Financial Management Analyst and received numerous performance awards for her work. Carol graduated from Gulf Coast Junior College and Florida State College, Panama City, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management in 1985. Carol is survived by one sister, Jacqueline A. Corliss (Crone) and her husband Louis L. Corliss of Freeport, Maine, sister-in-law, Susan Gandy Clifford (Phillip) of Freeport, Maine and too many nieces and nephews to list. Carol traveled with her military husband, Michael H. Gandy, retired USAF Senior Master Sergeant (SMS, E8) to several of his many assignments to Texas, Massachusetts, Mississippi, California, Florida, England, and Italy. Their vacations while overseas included Scotland, France, Germany, Switzerland and Monaco. Carol loved sewing and quilting, bingo, gardening, camping and traveling. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren; Justin, Brandi, Jennifer, Samantha, James, Brittany, Julie and Jessica. She loved each of them deeply. A viewing service for Carol will be held at Heritage Funeral home on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. For those who wish to send flowers, they will be received at Heritage Funeral Home for the viewing service. After cremation, a memorial service will be held graveside Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4035 E. 15th Street, Panama City, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may also be made to Covenant Care hospice in Memory of Carol J. Gandy. `

