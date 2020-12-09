Audrey Gertrude Mabel Jones Bradbury 1936 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Audrey Gertrude Mabel Jones Bradbury peacefully passed away at home Dec. 5, 2020 surrounded by family. Born 1936 in Penmon, Wales, Audrey was first and foremost proud to be Welsh. More than anything, Audrey loved to tell stories of the land of daffodils, poetry and music. A rich history of family love and spiritedness coursed through her veins. As such, while she loved her life in America, she always had “hiraeth” (Welsh “longing”) tugging at her heart. Although she lived here for over 60 years, her green card said it all. At age 21, she married SSgt Mahlon “Brad” Bradbury, whom she met on a blind date when he was stationed in England. During their 23 years in the Air Force, they raised three children, made life-long friends and saw a bit of the world. Puerto Rico was her favorite assignment. Eventually settling in Brunswick, Audrey worked a few jobs, grew beautiful flowers, enjoyed being a “Nain” (Welsh grandmother) and kept close ties with her family across the pond, with regular visits to her homeland. Exceptionally charming and loving, Audrey made friends everywhere she went and had the gift of making each person she met feel special. Besides being known as a beloved friend, she was also known as “the card lady” for her 18 year career at the former Brunswick Navy Exchange. Perhaps Audrey’s most famous role was as “the cake lady,” where we feel certain she baked at least 3,842 pound and Christmas cakes across her life for all her friends. Some of the many traditions she leaves us with include pulling Christmas crackers, celebrating Boxing Day, buying daffodils on St. David’s Day, planting snowdrops, dancing the YMCA without restraint, singing, whistling, growing flowers and tossing peas. Audrey is survived by her son Joseph Bradbury and wife Cynthia, daughter Susan Maxwell and husband Greg, daughter Joanne Pardue; grandchildren John (Jessica) and Annie (Dustin); and great- grandchildren Evelyn, Ethan, Zoey and Audrey. With family on both sides of the Atlantic, she leaves behind sisters Iris Gadd and Sheila de Silva, sisters-in-law Elizabeth Wagner, Norma Albee and Judy Hooper; treasured nieces and nephews; and countless friends, most especially her best friend Margaret Sutherland. Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Mahlon F. Bradbury, sister Nora Jones and brothers Stanley Jones and Gordon Hartley. Her family appreciates Dr. Gullo’s honest and kind care and the loving support provided by CHANS Hospice, especially Joey-Lynne, RN and Lacey, MSW. Alas, mom was blessed to be surrounded by thoughtful and helpful neighbors during her life in Brunswick. Therefore, we will forever be grateful to the Labbes, the Caldens, and Karen Giustra for always looking out for mom. A Celebration of Life is postponed. However, you are invited to visit http://www.funeralalternatives.net to learn more about her life or to share your own thoughts. In lieu of flowers, Audrey hoped for donations to be made to: Centre Street Congregational Church, UCC 9 Center St. PO Box 265 Machias, ME 04654

Guest Book