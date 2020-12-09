DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jason Douglas Copp “J-Bone”, 48, passed away unexpectedly. Although in poor health the past few years, he beat the odds and ruined a lot of death pools by surviving as long as he did.Jason was born in Calais and grew up in Westbrook where he went to school graduating from Westbrook High School in 1990. He was on the wrestling team, enjoyed skateboarding, playing poker, art and generally raising hell. He eventually ended up working at Home Depot. Jason made his way up through the ranks to eventually becoming a store manager in Biddeford. Jason could often be found at Samuel’s Bar and Grill where he introduced many of us to the establishment and we continue to go to this day. He then pulled up shop and moved to Detroit when he met Melissa.After several years he returned to Westbrook to help take care of his parents; Charlie and Kathy. When they passed he was grateful for the time he had with them. It hit him hard. The family home had too many “ghosts” and memories. He decided to sell the home and moved in with his girlfriend, Kelly. He then moved around a few places, and ended up by himself in Daytona Beach so he wouldn’t have to worry about the weather.Jason was always larger than life with a vivid imagination, and many times his imagination blurred with reality and it often ended up getting him in trouble. Regardless of his state of mind or his situation, Jason would give you the shirt off his back and was always willing to talk your ear off.He was fond of the quote: “It’s better to burn out than fade away.”You burned so very brightly my friend, safe travels.

