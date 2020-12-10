SOUTH PORTLAND — The annual Holiday Fest event took place virtually on Dec. 4, where viewers could watch the lighting of Mill Creek Park, decked out with festive decorations, from home.

Presented by the South Portland – Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of South Portland, the event featured musical performances from South Portland students and presentations from community organizations and departments.

A total of 69,000 lights went up into the trees at Mill Creek Park, said John Erskine, operations manager for South Portland Parks, Recreation and Waterfront. The tradition began in 1979 when the then city manager decided to hang some lights around the tree sale at the park.

“The people liked it so much we decided to expand it around the park,” he said. “We start getting the lights ready in the spring. We have to check every individual strand, every light bulb, and that’s kind of what we do on the rainy days in the summer time, spring time, and fall. It usually takes about three and a half to four weeks to hang all the lights.”

Student musicians from South Portland High School, Memorial Middle School and Mahoney Middle School performed virtually.

Teachers found that the annual event was a great goal for the students, Sandy Barry, band director for Mahoney Middle School, said.

“Not being able to play and sing music in school together is difficult,” she said. “We learn a great deal when we can be together, and we want to share what we’ve learned with others. The Tree Lighting gave some of us a chance to share our hard work and progress with the community while celebrating this annual tradition.”

Students researched, selected, practiced and recorded all of their pieces independently, not needing much help from Barry, she said.

“Suggestions were made about what to wear, setting and camera angles, and the rest was up to the students,” Barry said. “Two students even created multi-track recordings of themselves to create their pieces. One student performed a trombone trio (three parts) and one student (with help from her younger sister) performed a string quartet, playing three of the parts on two different instruments.

“Another student arranged the individual performances into a thoughtful sequence, with credits and background effects added. I am extraordinarily proud of every student musician at Mahoney and how hard everyone is working to make progress and to share some of their effort with us all.”

Kate Lewis, city councilor and former mayor, thanked the community for being a part of the event.

“These are pretty challenging times, and many of us have put family and community traditions on hold, so we’re extremely grateful to the South Portland – Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce and their members and supporters for working with our city’s team to create this special and somewhat usual event this year,” she said.

She thanked the South Portland – Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce, South Portland – Cape Elizabeth Rotary, South Portland Parks, Recreation and Waterfront, School District and the individuals and businesses who donated time and resources.

“In the face of a lot of uncertainty and stress this year, we can take opportunities like these to stay connected, even as we stay physically distant,” Lewis said. “It looks a bit different this year, but remember we are heading into the season of light and in a few short weeks, the daylight will get longer.”

South Portland’s first responders wished everyone in the community a safe and healthy holiday season.

The event was streamed on the South Portland – Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, and can still be viewed, or viewers can watch the archived stream on the South Portland city website at the SPC TV tab.

