The Brunswick Rotary Club will present a special recognition award to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, at a weekly club meeting conducted virtually on Monday, Dec. 14.

“The Brunswick Club is honored to recognize Dr. Shah’s significant contribution to the well-being and health of Mainers during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic,” the club wrote in a news release.

Shah is being honored with the Paul Harris Recognition Award, named for the man who founded the first Rotary in 1905 in Chicago.

Shah was appointed as the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019. Prior, he served as director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, where he implemented initiatives to address the state’s opioid crisis, reduce maternal and infant mortality and reduce childhood lead poisoning.

As an attorney and public health economist, Shah previously advised professionals and governments around the world on improving the delivery of health care. Earlier in his career, he worked for the Ministry of Health in Cambodia, where his work included investigating and managing disease outbreaks as an epidemiologist.

Shah received both medical and law degrees from the University of Chicago. He also studied economics at Oxford University.

