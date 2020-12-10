TOPSHAM – Gloria “Baby” Jimenez Morales, 67, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020. She was born to Leopoldo and Salvacion Jimenez in Manila, Philippines.

When she was a teenager, her father got an Engineering job in Detroit, Mich. at Ford Motor Company. She and her family then immigrated to the United States from the Philippines to live the American dream. She graduated from Madonna University in Michigan with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts. She retired from Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine as a Computer Aided Designer, which built U.S. Naval Destroyers.

She met the love of her life, Daniel, at a Greyhound bus station in Illinois while traveling with her siblings. It was love at first sight for Daniel. He befriended her older brother, Arthur, and the rest is history…43 years of a blissful and happy marriage.

She enjoyed playing the slot machines at casinos from the Las Vegas Strip to Oxford Casino in Maine with her husband and her friends. She would tell wonderful stories about her special siblings trip to Europe – London, Lady of Lourdes in Paris, Barcelona, and Copenhagen. In her past time, she liked playing Tong Hits – a Filipino card game – with her closest girlfriends — and was pretty good at it. She could not pass by a good bargain at the local TJ Maxx, Goodwill, or a great garage sale. She had an artistic eye for home decorating. She made the best Filipino food, especially her Lumpia egg rolls and Chicken Adobo. If you asked her for the recipe she would say, “you know, some of that and a little of this.” She would look forward to spending time and running after her four grandchildren. She loved taking care of and would visit the local shops with her furry dog friend and companion, Tom Ford.

Her husband Daniel was predeceased just last year. She was a proud mother and Lola, Filipino for grandmother, to her daughters Michelle, her husband Jeremy and their two children Michael and Mia; and Caroline, her husband Geoff and their two children Daniel and William. She is also survived by her siblings Arthur and wife Lars, Liz and husband Henry, Francis, Eric and wife Joy, Maria and husband Ed, and Tess and husband Sonny. She also had many nieces, nephews, and extended family that she loved dearly.

Her beautiful smile will be missed by family and friends.

Visiting hours will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday Dec. 12, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Due to COVID restrictions, a live-stream for those who wish to witness will be accessible from Gloria’s Tribute Wall at http://www.brackettfh.com. The stream will become active 2:30 p,m, for the 3 p.m. service. There will be a Catholic Funeral Mass at St. John’s Catholic Church, in Brunswick, followed by a burial ceremony at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick The date and time will be announced.

