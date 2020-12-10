Ronald P. Fluet 1937 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Ronald P. Fluet, 82, died Dec. 3, 2020 at the Hawthorne House in Freeport. He was born in Brunswick Dec. 13, 1937, the son of Florence and Irene Fluet. He attended Brunswick High School where he played basketball. He was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps. He married his childhood friend who eventually became his sweetheart, Lena Carmen Labonte, in Brunswick Sept. 2, 1957. They built their life, family, and accounting business together in Brunswick where they raised their four boys. Ron was predeceased by Lena, his wife of 60 years in 2017, a loss he never recovered from. He is survived by his four sons Stephen and his wife Allison, Dana and his wife Kasey, James, and Gary and his wife Nicola; seven grandchildren, Griffin, Zoe, Brady, Abby, Callan, Josh and Cale;and beautiful great-granddaughter Lena. Ron’s greatest passion included time with his family traveling and supporting their interests. He traveled to Hong Kong and Hawaii to watch his son compete in races. He traveled to Wisconsin and Denver with Lena to visit their sons and families. Ron always loved a good game of cribbage or a trip to Atlantic City and Myrtle Beach golfing with friends. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association 383 U.S. Route 1 Suite 2C Scarborough, ME 04074

