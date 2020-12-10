CAPE ELIZABETH – Leslie L. Newton Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Avita in Brunswick. He was a lifelong resident of Cape Elizabeth for over 53 years.

Leslie was born in Hartford, Conn. on August 19, 1929, the son of Leslie L. Newton Sr. and Christine Dissell Newton. He attended Hartford schools. He proudly served in the Connecticut Army National Guard and during the Korean Conflict the U.S. Air Force from 1951 through 1955. Leslie was employed by the Hartford Insurance Group from 1948 as a Senior Loss Control Specialist until his retirement in August, 1989. After retirement, he was self-employed as a Loss Control Consultant specializing in Workers’ Compensation until 1994.

Leslie was a Past Commander of Wesley Wyman Post #16, American Legion, Goffstown, N.H. and Cape Elizabeth Post 152 American Legion. He was raised as a Master Mason in Ancient Landmark Lodge No. 17 and on its consolidation was a member of Triangle Lodge #1, A.F. and A.M., serving as its Master in 1982 and 1987. Leslie was a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Portland and was a Past Thrice Potent Master of Yates Lodge of Perfection. He was created a Sovereign Grand Inspector General, 33rd degree Honorary Member of the Supreme Council of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of the United States of America in Chicago in August 1996. He received the Scottish Rite 33rd degree in 2005. Leslie was also a member of Kora Shrine.

Leslie was an avid golfer having been a member of Willowdale Golf Club. At his death he had been a member of the Purpoodock Club, Cape Elizabeth.

During the last several years of his life he enjoyed writing poetry and had many of his poems published in several nationally released anthologies. He wrote several special poems relating the Cape Elizabeth and Portland landmarks which were published in local papers. He also self-published several books of poetry.

Leslie is survived by his daughter, Diane Sikorski, Paul Sikorski Jr. son-in-law; his brother David D. Newton; grandchildren, Keith Cameron, Caitlin DeBoard, and Paul Sikorski III; several great-grandchildren; and his nieces, Lisa Newton Kozikowski, Kim Steele and nephew, Jeffrey D. Newton.

He is predeceased by his wife, Marion L. Newton; sister, Nancy E. Newton Mellow; and grandson, Craig Berry.

A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be determined.

