On behalf of Blue Point Congregational Church Building & Grounds Committee, we would like to let the residents of our great Town of

Scarborough know how thankful we all are.

Our church was suffering from a serious water issue and we had no idea how to rectify the matter. We decided to contact Michael Shaw, Scarborough’s Public Works director, thinking he might be able to offer us some knowledgeable suggestions and some resources to solve our problem. On his own time, Mike came to the church to look at our situation and answered our prayers by offering a few ideas.

Our drainage problem has now been resolved.

Scarborough is quite blessed to have someone like Mike who gives of himself for our community, both on the job and on his own time.

Thank you Mr. Shaw.

BPCC Building & Grounds Committee

