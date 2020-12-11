The Press Herald Toy Fund was founded in the midst of a recession 71 years ago.

Hundreds of thousands of children have been served by the charity since.

There are always families that need help, even in the best of economic times. Events such as divorces, illnesses, deaths, and accidents don’t follow economic cycles.

But it’s no coincidence the toy fund was launched in that hard winter of 1949. The need has always grown during hard economic times, when unemployment and poverty rise.

The toy fund has been here through 11 economic recessions – some short and shallow; others deep and long. Severe recessions in 1982 and 2008 pushed the national unemployment rate to 10 percent.

The COVID-19 recession that began early this year poses perhaps the biggest challenge to the 71-year-old toy fund.

National unemployment reached as high as 14.7 percent this year, the highest since 1938. Thousands of Maine families that felt financially secure 10 months ago are now asking for help.

And there is no sign of a recovery heading into the holidays. New applications for unemployment benefits in Maine rose again last week as a surge in COVID-19 cases led to more business cutbacks and job losses. More than 40,000 Mainers are now unemployed.

One piece of good news, though, is that the toy fund is still here to help when it’s needed most. And the community is rallying to help, as it always has.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Year-to-date total: $124,186.25

