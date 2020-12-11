I have spent my 14 years of life very closely connected to nature. I live on a beautiful river, a unique and important habitat for many animals. I have spent many days out on it enjoying the natural beauty and fresh breeze. In school and summer camp, we take class trips out on the river to learn about the wildlife there. We watch the seals bask on the rocks and the terns wheel overhead. Yet the effects of climate change threaten to destroy this place that has been such an important place to me and many other youth in my community. That’s why it’s essential that we act now to conserve our natural places. Protecting 30% of lands and waters by 2030 can mitigate climate change by maintaining carbon sinks, while also preserving access to our beautiful estuaries, forests, lakes, and coastlines. I encourage Sens. Collins and King to lead on this issue by supporting the Thirty by Thirty Resolution to Save Nature so that future generations can enjoy it as I have.

Audrey Hufnagel,

Damariscotta

