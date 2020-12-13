This festive bundle comes with a keepsake mug filled with fresh fruit wedges, including golden pineapple daisies and a beautifully decorated apple ring wreath along with a box of six pieces of chocolate dipped fruit: two chocolate dipped granny smith apple wedges, two chocolate dipped strawberries, and two white-chocolate dipped strawberries. A $64.97 value

Edible Arrangements

2 Station Ave, Suite 1, Brunswick, ME 04011 | 207-406-4225

566 Main St, South Portland, ME 04106 | 207-775-3100

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: