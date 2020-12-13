FALMOUTH – Ronald Coleman Coffin, known as Dadzo to his family, was born July 17, 1934 to Jasper and Gertrude Coffin, in Presque Isle. He passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at his home in Falmouth Foreside.Ron was the founder and president of First Atlantic, Healthcare. He was involved in healthcare service since 1964 with his first nursing home facility in Rockport, Mass. Ron graduated from the University of Maine, attended Boston College Law School and graduated from the New England School of Law. Ron had strong ties with Maine’s long term care community. From 1968 through 1984 he was the owner and CEO of First Allied Corporation, which operated nursing care facilities in Maine, Massachusetts, Florida and California. First Allied Corporation was sold to Hillhaven Corporation in 1984. One year later, Ron started First Atlantic Healthcare.In the intervening years of 1985 through today, Ron and First Atlantic Healthcare acquired and managed all of the facilities that now comprise the First Atlantic Healthcare Group. During his distinguished business career, Ron also owned and built an institutional pharmacy company known as Downeast Pharmacy and First Allied Home Health, a 12-office home health company in Maine, as well as several other real estate and business ventures.Ron’s healthcare operations have earned a reputation for quality and sound fiscal management. Today, his enterprises employ nearly 2,000 individuals ranking on a combined basis in the top 15 employers in Maine.No matter what words are used to describe Ron, the most accurate and best is “Entrepreneur”. One of his earliest ventures, from the age of 13, was a dance band called the “Downbeats” that Ron and his close friends continued through college. From his humble start in Presque Isle in Aroostook County, Ron achieved the American dream. Ron’s business philosophy was to create value and quality, reward hard work and enjoy what you do. Ron loved this country and greatly appreciated the opportunities afforded to him to achieve his success. Ron was fond of saying “my drive and determination were inherited from my mother,” a member of the Adler family which is symbolized in Sweden by the black eagle. Beside the eagle’s metaphoric attributes of strength, virtue and integrity, another is farsightedness, which is how Ron wanted others to see the accomplishments of First Atlantic. Ron was well-known and frequently recognized on Route 88 in Falmouth Foreside and at Fort DeSoto in Tierra Verde, Fla. as the man in the red shirt walking at a very fast clip!Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.Ron was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Claudette Sylvester.Ron is survived by his loving wife, Sheila; children, Sue/Jay Brennan, Craig/Lori Coffin, Kathleen Coffin, Rhonda/Les Whipple, Christopher Nunes and Dean Nunes; grandchildren, Jack, Casey, David, Jared, Kayla, Loren, Peter, Allison, Brett, Connor, Ella, Christopher, Sarah, Nicole, Nickolas; great-grandchildren, Carter, Grant, Sloan, and Kylee. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Ron’s online guestbook.The family requests donations can be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Ron.

Guest Book