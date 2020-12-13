COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Dr. Daniel M. Joyce passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Dec. 3, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on August 6, 1957, son of Dr. Thomas and Madeline (Mavor) Joyce.

The family returned to Maine in 1960 where Dan attended Westbrook schools. During his school years he was an altar boy, participated in Tuffy football, Little League, junior and senior high basketball, football (captain), key club, student council, math team and Bell Ringers. Under the direction of Mr. Walter Hayes the Bell Ringers toured and performed in Ireland and Europe. They played for the Pope at the Vatican, Notre Dame and Sacred Heart Cathedrals in Paris and other cities for a month in 1974.

Daniel graduated from Westbrook High in 1975 as a National Merit Scholar, receiving multiple academic awards and honors including the S.D. Warren Scholarship. He attended Bowdoin College, class of 1979 and graduated with a double major in biology and mathematics. While at Bowdoin, Dan lettered in baseball and football (and fraternity life – social director of TD).

In 1979 he enrolled at Tufts University School of Medicine. Following graduation, he completed a residency in Emergency Medicine at Beth Israel in New York City, where he was the chief resident. After his residency Dan went on to work at S.U.N.Y. Medical Center in New York, and then onto Emergency Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Green Bay, Wis. Dan served as the Green Bay Packers emergency medical doctor and could be found on the sidelines during home games and was on the field for serious injuries. He was a fan of the Packers, but also of all Boston sports teams for all his life.

When Dan was not working, he enjoyed golfing and hunting. The highlight of his hunting excursions was bagging a 900 pound moose with his dad. He also found great pleasure in scuba diving and fishing. He was an avid and excellent fisherman, from fly fishing for brook trout, landlock salmon on Sebago Lake, to really large fish from his boat on Lakes Ontario and Michigan. Dan loved being around and, on the water, often going on vacations to scuba dive.

His adventurous spirit did not stop there. He also enjoyed going to events like Sturgis, Summerfest, and Burning Man. Dan loved being with his son Ryder, fishing in Ontario, going to concerts and attending a New Year’s Eve in Times Square. Music of all kinds was a passion for Dan throughout his life.

He was an amazing physician and a visionary. He knew the internet was going to be a huge success and was one of the first 100 people in the country to purchase a computer. Dan was loving, kind, generous and had a great sense of humor.

Dan was a great and loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his wife, Noreen, of 30 years; son, Ryder; his parents of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; and sister, Marie Fletcher of Loveland, Colo.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Church of Our Saviour in Cocoa Beach on Dec. 11. You may sign Dr. Joyce’s guestbook at http://www.beckmanwilliamson.com

O’ Danny Boy O’ Danny Boy, we love you so!

