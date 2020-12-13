PORTLAND – Carolyn D. DiFillipo “GiGi”, 94, peacefully passed away with family by her side on Dec. 9, 2020. Born in Portland on Oct. 4, 1926, she was the daughter of Vincenzo and Carmella (Giasso) Palermo.

Always an adventurer at heart she traveled all over the country in her younger years and managed and owned restaurants, night clubs and motels during the ’60s. She had especially fond memories of The Scarborough Inn and The Cameo. Not one to sit at home she worked at the Portland Press Herald until her retirement and then for over 15 years brightened people’s lives as a greeter at Walmart in Falmouth. She was a faithful and passionate supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network and would go into Walmart on her days off to raise money for children’s hospitals including the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. For several years in a row, she received their top fundraiser award for the State of Maine before retiring again at 89.

Carolyn worked hard her entire life, she loved her family unconditionally and took great pride in taking care of them. She loved to spoil her grandchildren who affectionately called her “GiGi”. She loved all animals but her dog Princess held a very special place in her heart. She would never miss a game of BINGO and playing the penny slots at the casino brought her much joy. Carolyn’s feisty and sassy personality added so much to the lives of everyone she met and she had a starring role in legendary stories. Carolyn’s love of Walt Disney World was emblematic of her joy in and love of life. She visited there on several occasions, including some milestone birthdays culminating in her last visit at the age of 85. She always said Walt Disney World was the one place that allowed everyone to be a kid again, no matter your age.

Carolyn was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Marion Rupard, Mary Sandbach, brothers Matteo “Matt” Palermo, Angelo Palermo and Anthony Palermo; her son, Vincent “Jimmy” DiFillipo; and grandsons Michael Voci and Jimmy Voci.

She is survived by her beloved children and daughter-in-law, Ralphie (Rico) Genovese, Marta Voci, Samuel (Salvatore) DiFillipo Jr. and Joyce DiFillipo; and a nephew who was like a son to her, Vincent Palermo. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Kim (Casey) Jones, Danielle DiFillipo, Jimmy (Cara) DiFillipo, Shanielle Voci, Samuel Genovese, Mandy Genovese, Samuel DiFillipo III, Sophia DiFillipo; and her very loved great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Bryan Jones, Mikey, Anya and Nora Voci, Isabella and Sicily DiFillipo, Nicholas and Olivia Voci, Maya Voci and Josephine Genovese; as well as, Steven Rupard and many other wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peters Roman Catholic Church, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, burial will follow in Old Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.,

Portland, ME 04102 or the

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

262 Danny Thomas Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

