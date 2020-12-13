PORTLAND – It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Gregory J. Bird on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, following his courageous battle with cancer. Greg was born on Sept. 30, 1955 in Portland, the son of Kathleen Meader Bird. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School where he excelled as an outstanding athlete. Shortly after graduation he began working at the South Portland Shipyard where he gained experience that would lead him to a successful career with the Department of the Navy’s Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Bath. He worked for SUPSHIP for over 30 years year. His opportunities with SUPSHIP allowed him to travel to various parts of the world in support of the Navy’s mission.Greg had three beautiful children. Jeffrey, Jonathan and Suzanne who were his pride and joy. He loved coaching their sports teams and never missed an opportunity to encourage their success on the field, on the court or in the classroom.Greg especially loved being a Papa. Nothing brought Greg more joy than spending time with his seven grandchildren; Alexis, Ryan, Adrianna, Madelyn, Hunter, Mila and Grace. He never missed a moment to celebrate them and always showed them his unconditional love and attention. Shortly after retiring, Greg met Peg Smith from Thompson, Conn. He loved Peg deeply and they built an amazing life together. They enjoyed traveling, golfing, being outdoors and spending time at their summer home on the lake in New Hampshire. Peg was his angel on Earth during these last few years and he was hers. Greg was an avid golfer and a New England sports fan. He loved going to Red Sox games at Fenway and despite undergoing difficult cancer treatments was determined to attend Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla. this past winter with Peg. Greg was predeceased by his mother; and brother, David Vanier.Greg will be greatly missed by his three children, Jeff Bird and his wife Maura, Jon Bird and his wife Gabrielle, Suzanne Bird and partner Douglas Flint; his seven grandchildren; loving partner, Peg Smith, her son Matthew and wife Marcy, her daughter, Meghan and husband Sean; former spouse, Lisa Paris Bird; his sisters, Kathi (John) Pompeo and Diane Caiazzo, his brother, Steven (Joanne) Vanier; his uncle, John Meader; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. All CDC guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing will be adhered. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Bird family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to theEsophageal Cancer Awareness AssociationP.O. Box 55071, #15530Boston, MA 02205 ﻿

Guest Book