PORTLAND – On Nov. 24, 2020, Virginia “Ginny” S. Anderson, 69, of Portland, lost her long battle with breast cancer surrounded by family and went to join her mother, father, and brother who passed before her.

Ginny was the daughter of Charles H. Anderson Sr. and Hilda V. (Wilson) Anderson. She was the second oldest of eight children. Ginny grew up on Preble Street in South Portland in the home that her father grew up in and members of her family still live in today.

Ginny attended schools in South Portland where she graduated from South Portland High School. Growing up, Ginny was a dedicated daughter helping her parents whenever she could to take care of her brothers and sisters. After high school she went to work at Fairchild Semiconductor and then worked at Southern Maine Community College in finance, where she retired from in 2011.

Ginny was truly a wonderful older sister to her siblings, but a good friend to everyone. Ginny was the family photographer and for the past 40 years she has taken videos and thousands of photos of every event in the family.

Ginny was a lover of all animals from her dogs, cats, and beloved bird, Kahuna; and along with all the squirrels that waited each day outside her home for her to feed them.

Coming from a large family, Ginny leaves behind a trail of people that love her. Not just her seven sisters and brothers, but nieces and nephews, their children and her extended family.

Ginny was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Hilda Anderson; and brother, Charles Anderson Jr.

She is survived by her loving family, Cynthia Cassidy and husband Dennis of Naples, Donna Anderson and partner Dean Mallace of South Portland; Laurie Anderson of Portland; Kenneth Anderson and wife Diana of South Portland, Fred Anderson and wife Patricia of South Portland; as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a significant other of many years, Frank Didonato and his daughter, Brianna Didonato.

Per Ginny’s wishes there will be no services at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at her family camp in the summer.

