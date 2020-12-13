SCARBOROUGH – On Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, Richard V. Taylor Jr., loving husband, father of six, stepfather of two, passed away at 79.

Richard was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Portland to Richard and Ethel (Schumacher) Taylor. He grew up on Munjoy Hill and often reminisced about his wonderful childhood filled with his parents, grandparents, cousins, and playmates.

He worked as a meat cutter and became a labor union representative for the AFL-CIO. He then worked for AFSME as both a labor union representative and a labor mediator. He was proudly featured in a Father’s Day article in the Portland Press Herald in June 1969.

He married his wife, Lorraine Ann Taylor, in 1992 on Valentine’s Day. They enjoyed opening their home to their family, traveling, boating, creative activities, sharing their life with God through their faith and prayers, and mostly just being each other’s best friend.

Richard had a passion for the outdoors. He loved hunting and passed that love onto his boys with whom he enjoyed hunting trips. He also had fond memories of many trips climbing Katahdin with his boys and their Boy Scout troop as well as family camping trips.

He also enjoyed boating, dogs (including mushing), cross country skiing, and fishing. A creative man, he loved writing, woodcarving, gardening, boat building projects, studying seafaring history, and was well read, always having his nose in a book. A man of faith he found God in nature, in church, in all things beautiful, and in daily prayer.

Richard is survived by his wife, Lorraine Ann Taylor. In addition he is survived by six children, Cynthia Taylor, Deborah Kluckowski and her husband Stephen, Richard V. Taylor III and his wife Robin, Kimberly Taylor, Sean Taylor and his wife Barbara, and Jon Taylor. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Carolyn Raney and her husband JP and Joy Michaud and her husband Michael. He leaves 11 grandchildren, Isaiah Taylor, Matthew Kluckowski, Emily Kluckowski, Amanda Taylor, Kelsey Taylor, Delroy Butler, Trimaine Butler, Deanna Taylor, Mariah Taylor, Joe Kilmartin, and Danielle Michaud. Additionally he leaves three great-grandchildren, Alexandar Butler, Vincent Butler, and Lars Taylor Rios. He is also survived by the mother of his six children, Janice Taylor.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held this coming summer, 2021.

Please visit http://www.advantageportland.com to sign Richard’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

Donations in his memory can be made to

First Lutheran Church,

132 Auburn St.

Portland, ME 04103 or

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine,

P.O. Box 1807,

Auburn, ME 04211.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous