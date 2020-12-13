YARMOUTH – Edward Joseph Gaudet, 86, of Yarmouth passed away Dec. 9, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Edward was born in Yarmouth on Oct. 7, 1934′ a son of John Edward Gaudet. He attended school at North Yarmouth Academy.

Following high school, he was a radio operator in the Navy on the S. S. Pocono from 1952-1955. He married Thelma Morse on March 25, 1963.

He worked 40 years driving tractor trailer trucks when he retired from St. Johnsbury and was a member of the Teamsters. Following his retirement, he was a courier for Fleet Bank and Car Quest. He was a member of the Casco Masonic Lodge #36 and a Kora Shriner.

Edward was predeceased by his brother Bernard Gaudet and sister Joanne Slocum.

He is survived by his wife Thelma Gaudet; son John Gaudet, daughter Lisa Gaudet, and stepsons Bruce Tuominen and Kim Tuominen; as well as two sisters, Norma MacLean of South Portland and Maggie Hight of North Yarmouth; eight grandchildren Paul, Brian, Sarah, Brianna, Robin, Sierra, Ben, and John Austin; and five great=grandchildren.

He loved spending time with his family at their camp. He enjoyed horse racing, attending the Fryberg Fair, and crossword puzzles. He was loved by everyone who met him and was very kind and generous. He will be missed by all. May his caring and giving nature live on in us all.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a graveside service with full military honors will be held in the spring of 2021 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth . A date to be determined.

