Lincoln Hoang Rytky, born Dec. 4 to Desiree Chien Rytky (Lyons) and Bruce Wayne Rytky Jr. of Bath. Grandparents are Ann Lyons of Westbrook and Hoang Ngo of South Portland, Chrystal Hachey of Winslow and Bruce Rytky Sr. of Bath.

Rowan Elizabeth Hughes, born Dec. 4 to Jenise and Andrew Hues of Topsham.

Nasir J. Marrow, born Dec. 5 to Micheala D. Marrow (Aube) and Chris E. Marrow of Brunswick. Grandparents are Patricia and Edward Aube of Brunswick and Ronda and James Howard of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Great-grandparents are Patricia Overturf of Brunswick and Peggy Aube of Lakeville, Minnesota.

