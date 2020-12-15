Almost daily we read numbers of COVID cases and numbers on the year and so on.
The public and the readers of various newspapers are not being educated.
The numbers are never explained to help the public get a grasp of what these COVID case numbers actually mean and any associated information. We are never given numbers of “false positives” and an explanation of what this means. The highly controversial PCR test that is being used is not being explained to the public.
This highly controversial pandemic is being presented almost in the same fashion as a soccer or football game, with simply numbers and no meaningful explanations or questions.
I truly feel that the public needs to be educated. Not everyone goes on the internet to research this information, which even varies from country to country as well as various research and educational institutions.
There are numerous scientists and medical experts who do not agree with the official perspective.
The New England Journal of Medicine wrote a damning editorial about the way this issue has been handled in the USA. This editorial was not simply criticizing how this pandemic was turned into an economic and political game instead of purely a humanitarian concern!
We cannot be afraid of truths any longer. I know there are politics in newspaper publications as well.
America needs more integrity and a greater sensitivity toward humanity and life in general!
As an advocate for integrity, I thank you kindly for listening,
Joseph Ciarrocca
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sandi Stewart Dargi
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Timothy Michael Flynn
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ronald E. Garland
-
Times Record Obituaries
Obituary: Katherine Biette Hyde Hobart
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sally Ann Mayberry
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.