Almost daily we read numbers of COVID cases and numbers on the year and so on.

The public and the readers of various newspapers are not being educated.

The numbers are never explained to help the public get a grasp of what these COVID case numbers actually mean and any associated information. We are never given numbers of “false positives” and an explanation of what this means. The highly controversial PCR test that is being used is not being explained to the public.

This highly controversial pandemic is being presented almost in the same fashion as a soccer or football game, with simply numbers and no meaningful explanations or questions.

I truly feel that the public needs to be educated. Not everyone goes on the internet to research this information, which even varies from country to country as well as various research and educational institutions.

There are numerous scientists and medical experts who do not agree with the official perspective.

The New England Journal of Medicine wrote a damning editorial about the way this issue has been handled in the USA. This editorial was not simply criticizing how this pandemic was turned into an economic and political game instead of purely a humanitarian concern!

We cannot be afraid of truths any longer. I know there are politics in newspaper publications as well.

America needs more integrity and a greater sensitivity toward humanity and life in general!

As an advocate for integrity, I thank you kindly for listening,

Joseph Ciarrocca

Brunswick

