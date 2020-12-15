Re: The report that leadership of the Portland Fire Department refused to enforce the wearing of masks by firefighters in fire stations (Dec. 10):

Could the department leadership please explain to me why my tax dollars should be spent covering the overtime pay required because of the short staffing caused by the widespread quarantines of exposed firefighters?

A real apology from those officials to the taxpayers of Portland would involve them personally reimbursing to city coffers the expenses caused by their negligent actions.

Ron Kreisman

Portland

