I have been paying taxes in Phippsburg for 25-plus years and my family for another 80 years before that.
Two (of three) selectmen stand against a mask mandate because they think it undermines citizen liberty. Has common sense completely fled the building?
Let’s get rid of seat belt requirements, too. How about underage driving? Or maybe that pesky requirement to show our ID at the airport?
If those two selectmen want to endanger themselves, then have it. But don’t bring the rest of us along.
William Hoffman Jr.
Portland
