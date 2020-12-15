OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Lawrence J. Capdeville Sr., passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

He is survived by his four children, Larry Jr., Linda, Bobby and Nancy. He had eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, George, and sister, Corrine.

Lawrence was a proud veteran, having spent eight years in the U.S. Navy.

He was a resident of Old Orchard Beach for the past 36 years.

Private family burial service will be held.

Old Orchard Beach funeral home is entrusted with his services.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, are coordinating the arrangements.

