Monte “Dale” Ford 1939 – 2020 BRADENTON, Fla. – Monte “Dale” Ford, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather died peacefully Dec. 9, 2020, surrounded by family in Middletown, N.Y. He was the son of Arthur and Nellie Ford, born May 2, 1939. Dale joined the U.S. Navy in 1957, which brought him to Maine and his wife June (Lucas) Ford. He honorably served as a Yeoman 2nd Class Petty Officer on the USS William R Rush DD -714. Together Dale and June traveled while raising a family. He later worked as the shipping and safety supervisor at Pejepscot Mill for over 18 years. In January, Dale and June would have celebrated 62 years of marriage. Dale was a dedicated and loving family man. He enjoyed gathering with family and friends and had a love for golf. He belonged to First United Methodist Church in Sarasota, Fla. Dale will fondly be remembered for his quick wit, contagious laugh and great sense of humor. Dale is survived by his wife, June, sons, Gary (Dolly) of Augusta, Scott (Margaret) of Topsham, daughter, Jill (John Mungo) of Goshen, N.Y.; grandchildren, Corey Ford (Lili), Brittany (David Sanford) of Augusta, Nicole (Sean Reminick) of Seattle, Wash., Matthew Mungo of Jersey City, N.J., and Dominick Mungo of Goshen, N.Y; great-grandchildren, Zoey and Harvey Ford and Owen Sanford, all of Augusta; brother, Arthur (Mary Ellen) of Annville, Pa. Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, December 17, at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, A funeral service will be held Friday, December 18, at 12 p.m., noon, outside at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon in Augusta, with military honors. CDC mandates masks and social distancing be observed. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

