SOUTH PORTLAND – Derrell Lauren Clarke passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born June 16, 1933, in Sanford, Maine, one of two twins to Walter and Elvah Clarke. Derrell was raised and educated in Sanford, where he graduated and attained Varsity Letters in Football. He went on to study at Nasson College where he received an Associate Degree in the Arts.

He left Sanford to marry the love of his life, Sylvia Eleanor Jones. They were married June 1, 1957, in South Portland. They raised their family of three children there, and then as empty nesters, relocated to Ocala Florida for 15 years. Derrell and Sylvia moved back to Maine to be close to his first love, his family.

He worked at Shaws grocery store for 35 years as produce manager, before retiring. Derrell spent time in the community as a boy scout master for Troop 24 in South Portland and a Sunday school teacher at Grace Bible Church. An avid competitor in life and sport, he won trophies in bowling, but golf was his favorite, either on the course or on TV. His focus was family first and he was rewarded with a grandson Ian, that he cherished time with.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Vernon, Glendon, and his twin brother, Merrill.

He is survived by his brother, James Clarke, Derrell’s wife Sylvia, son, Mark and his wife Leslie, daughters, Cynthia Walker, Carrie Watters and her husband Robert and their son, Ian.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, December 18, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland.

Derrell’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Reynolds and the staff at Maine Medical Center, and Seaside Nursing Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous