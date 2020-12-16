CASCO — Selectboard members will readvertise the town manager position after the candidate they offered the job to declined, Interim Town Manager Don Gerrish confirmed Wednesday.

The announcement was made at Tuesday night’s Selectboard meeting. Gerrish told the Lakes Region Weekly earlier this month that the finalist had declined the offer, but the Selectboard had not yet decided at the time whether to readvertise or continue interviewing the existing pool of candidates.

The advertisement will be placed on at the first of the year and will be open for applications for three to four weeks, followed by interviews in February, Gerrish said.

“Hopefully by the end of February, we can have somebody that at least has taken the job,” he said.

The exact start date will depend on the finalist and their current employment status.

Selectboard Chairperson Thomas Peaslee and Vice Chairperson Mary Fernandes could not immediately be reached for comment.

