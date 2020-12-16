Arrests
Ethan L. Cobb-McCoubrey, 20, Plymouth Road, Westbrook, on Nov. 15 on charges of operating vehicle without a license, operating under the influence (alcohol) and criminal threatening, on Tucker Drive.
Theodore A. Mowatt III, 30, River Road, Windham, on Nov. 15 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) – no test, on Main Street.
Jarod J. Donathan, 38, School Street, Gorham, on Nov. 20 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and probation hold-officer, on School Street.
Kristian P. Jonsson, 36, Dana Street, Gorham, on Nov. 21 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
College
Stanford’s VanDerveer becomes winningest women’s basketball coach
-
American Journal
Gorham Police Notes: Nov. 15-21
-
American Journal
Gorham Police Notes: Oct. 29-Nov. 8
-
Kennebunk Post
Community News
-
Local & State
Maine reporting a record 551 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday