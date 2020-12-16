WESTBROOK — The upgraded holiday light display downtown has brightened the mood as the coronavirus cancels traditional Christmas events and gatherings and the pandemic stretches into the dark winter, residents say.

“They really went above and beyond this year, it looks outstanding,” Teresa Brady told the American Journal last Thursday night while out looking at the lights. “I was going to call the city and tell them how much it is appreciated, especially with how tough things are this time of year right now.”

The city added about 5,000 more lights to its annual display this year, said City Arborist Doug Eaton, who, working with Public Services Manager Arty Ledoux, designs the layout. “Each light is different. The bigger ones are easier to count, but the smaller ones have a lot of little LEDs. We are probably over 50,000 now.”

The city added $10,000 to the holiday light budget this year.

Planning for the display begins in the early summer, Ledoux said.

“Doug Eaton has a keen eye for this stuff, and it’s something that is in his wheelhouse as you can see,” Ledoux said. “After we talk it out, we hand it over to Doug and are all fortunate enough to see what he can create.”

Ledoux, Eaton and their crews install the lights over the span of about three weeks in November.

Lighting up downtown has been a tradition since the 1970s, Eaton said, but this year they replaced some of the old, original lights and expanded on Main Street in addition to the usual lighting on some side streets and William Clarke Drive.

“These lights mean something different to people, especially this year,” Eaton said.

“I was so happy to be seeing it all in person,” said resident Irene Arsenault. “After we got to the end of town, we turned around to see it all again, and this time there was a lot of traffic so we had to go real slow. That was the first time in my life that I was happy that the traffic was backed up.”

Sherikay Reed said the lights lift people’s spirits. “They make this very depressing time much less depressing,” she said in response to an American Journal post on Facebook about the downtown display. Hilary Chase agreed, posting that the lights are “beautiful” and “give purpose and beauty to these long, dark nights.” “I see the lights as a way to fight off the long nights and create beauty from something that can challenge us,” Chase said.

Legend’s Rest co-owner Meg Minervino said every one of her customers mentions the lights.

“Everyone is loving it,” Minervino said. “They went all out. I think it also makes it feel safer for people because it’s so well lit, especially since it’s dark before 5 p.m. now.”

The lights, Eaton said, are a “reflection of the city and what we are trying to offer.”

“It’s not just Public Services,” he said. “Without the backing of administration none of this would be possible.”

Residents have suggested expanding the lights farther down Main Street out of downtown, but Ledoux said CMP owns those poles so it is too much to pull off.

The lights will come down after the New Year.

