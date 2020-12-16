CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ellen Faye Cedrone, 67, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away on Nov. 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronald Michael Cedrone.

Ellen was born on March 29, 1953, in Gardiner, Maine, daughter of the late Ernest and Minnie St. Germaine. She graduated with her associate degree in optometric technology from Fisher College in Boston. Ellen was a retired optometric technician, and was the manager of Ronald M. Cedrone, O.D., LLC. Over the years, she has been a resident of Falmouth, Frye Island, and most recently, North Carolina.

Ellen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, antiquing, and her family. She was a cat lover, and leaves behind her beloved Bengal cat, Lucy, and her Maine Coon, Simba.

In addition to her husband, Ellen is survived by her children, Lesley Herrera (Daniel) and Marco Cedrone, her grandchildren, Vivien Herrera and Colin Herrera, and her brother, Ernest St. Germaine.

Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at http://www.heritagecares.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her name to The Friends of Rookery Bay.

