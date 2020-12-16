VERONA ISLAND – James Arthur Given, 59, of Verona Island, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at Eastern Maine Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 5, 1961, the first child of Eleanor M. Given and the late Francis J. Given, namesake of his late uncle, James Arthur Given Jr., a posthumous purple heart recipient for his service in World War II.

Jim was raised in South Portland and known in his youth as a gifted singer and trumpet player. Upon graduation, Jim proudly served in the United States Navy as an electronics technician on the USS Luce (DDG-38), before returning home to Maine.

Jim’s work as a paving block contractor eventually brought him to South Carolina, where he met former wife, Lynne Kerrigan Given. They had three children, Christopher and Matthew, seniors at Louisiana Tech University, and Nicholas, a sophomore at Louisiana State University. All three inherited their father’s kindness, sense of humor, and intellectual curiosity. Jim treasured every moment with his sons, and was extremely proud of their many academic, musical, and athletic achievements.

Returning to Maine once again, Jim described the “kind Providence” that led him to Karin Elise (Niidas) McKeen. They quickly fell in love and were married the summer of 2011. Jim felt blessed to share his life with Karin on Verona Island, enjoying the tranquil woods behind their home and the beautiful rocky shore where the Penobscot River flows into the bay. His greatest joys were holiday and summer visits with his children and stepson, Seth McKeen.

A skilled carpenter and craftsman, Jim was constantly working on one home improvement project or another. He never achieved a degree but amassed many college credits in math and science, and was a voracious reader of classics, philosophy, and history. He recently began writing, intending to explore his diverse life experiences and academic interests. Jim loved playing cribbage, chess, Scrabble, darts, ping-pong, and pool, at which he was often masterful, much to his brothers’ irritation. He will be remembered for his warmth, sharp wit, quickness to laugh, and an occasional stubborn streak.

Jim is survived by his wife, Karin, of Verona Island; by his children, Christopher, Matthew, and Nicholas; former wife, Lynne Kerrigan Given, all of Shreveport, La.; and stepson, Seth McKeen, of Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Jim was predeceased by his father, Francis Given; and survived by his mother, Eleanor Given, of South Portland; brothers, Joseph of Portland, John and wife Nancy Cotton of Los Angeles, Jeffrey and fiancée Beatriz Colina, of River View, Fla., sister Deborah of Saco; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be planned for summer 2021.

