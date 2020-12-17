OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Robert J. Thibodeau, 69, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

He was born in Biddeford on Oct. 23, 1951, a son of Reynald and Pauline (Binette) Thibodeau. He graduated from Biddeford High School and from Southern Maine Technical College.

Robert met his wife Jeannette at a square dance. They were married on Oct. 12, 1974.

He was employed by Maremont Corporation, Saco Defense and retired when the company was General Dynamics in 2017. He enjoyed one year of retirement in Bradenton, Florida prior to his illness, with his family. Family was important to Robert, he will be sadly missed.

Robert had many interests. He was an antique car enthusiast, liked car shows and enjoyed antiquing. He also loved animals but most of all, he cherished the memories he made with his grandchildren and the time they spent together.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Normand, Ralph, Lorraine, Priscilla and Rachel.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannette (Bolduc) Thibodeau; one daughter, Lisa Conant and her husband Brent and their children Alizabeth Rose and Jacob Benjamin. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Thibodeau and his wife Marie, sister, Joyce Ouellette and her husband Harry; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service with Liturgy will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Biddeford. To view Robert’s obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

