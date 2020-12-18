Raymond L. Gosselin, 90 years, Moe to all who knew him, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Nov. 9, 1930, a son of Joseph and Emelda (Gagne) Gosselin, and attended Kennebunk schools.

Moe served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Following his discharge, he returned to Kennebunk, working at the former Kesslen Shoe in Kennebunk for many years before joining Simplex in Newington, where he worked until his retirement.

Moe was a volunteer firefighter for the town of Kennebunk for 30 years and served as commander of the American Legion hall for a short time.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching and attending horse races and bowling, at which he won many trophies. He also enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Donald, and by his first wife, Gertrude.

Survivors include his second wife, Ellen (Noble) Gosselin, of Kennebunk; his children, Debra Gosselin Chabot and her husband Michael, Vicki Gosselin Perry and her husband William and Raymond L. Gosselin, Jr. and his wife Rebecca; two step-children, Dana Stevens and his wife Denise and Lisa Stone and her husband Todd; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A spring interment will take place in Hope Cemetery.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Moe’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

