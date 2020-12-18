DOVER – Eleanor E (Joy) Grenier, 95, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Dec. 13, 2020, at her Piscataqua Road home. Her last days were spent with family and her cats, Daisy and Tommy.

Eleanor was born Feb. 1, 1925 in Somersworth, New Hampshire, to Gertrude M. (Blaisdell) and Ralph L. Joy. She attended Somersworth schools. Eleanor lived in Somersworth until 1968 when she moved to Dover, New Hampshire. She was a homemaker, and as her children grew she went to work at General Linen of Somersworth.

Eleanor married Nelson R. Grenier on Christmas Day, 1943 and made their home on High Street, Somersworth. Several years after Nelson’s death in 1977, she met John Barker who became her partner for 32 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Nelson Grenier, and then her partner, John Barker. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Chester Joy, Arthur Joy, and Raymond Joy, and her sisters Hazel Walker, and Bertha Rollins.

She is survived by her son, Alan N. Grenier and his wife Michele of Poulsbo, Washington, and daughter, Sandra J. Foster and husband Joseph of Arundel. Eleanor is also survived by her grandchildren, Debra Janetos, of Dover, Christine Grenier of Silverdale, Washington, Michael Grenier of Seattle, Sheila Wells of Arundel, and Eric Shufelt of Easley, South Carolina, and her great grandchildren, Sara Janetos, Jason Janetos, Jonathan Wells, Jaden Wells, Ella Shufelt, Hudson Shufelt, and Benjamin Grenier.

She will be missed by her second family, Chris Barker, Mitzi Coty, Louise Barker, Linda Knox, and Kathy Seeley. She is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews, and very special neighbors.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses of the Wentworth Douglass Hospital and to Cornerstone VNA Hospice for their loving care during these difficult times.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family graveside service at Forest Glade Cemetery, Somersworth, will take place at a later date.

If desired memorial donations may be made to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 Country Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820.

