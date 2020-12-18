KENNEBUNK – Helen K. Truman, ”Yai Yai”, 94, of Kennebunk passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2020 at the Gosnell House after a brief stay. Helen was born in Sanford on Sept. 23, 1926, daughter of Nicholas and Efterpi (Parliari) Kostis.

Growing up in Sanford, Helen attended Sanford schools, graduated from Nasson College with a degree in Home Economics and completed post graduate work at the University of New Hampshire in Fashion and Design while modeling in Boston. As a professional teacher she taught in the Sanford, Biddeford and Thornton Academy school systems.

On May 16, 1954 Helen was married to James Throumoulos Truman and they began their life in Biddeford where she continued to teach and they owned and ran multiple family businesses; including The Cascade Inn in Saco and The Lighthouse Motor Inn in Scarborough.

After retiring from teaching and selling their businesses, Helen and Jimmy enjoyed living in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., traveling extensively throughout the United States and Greece with great friends and other family members.

Helen loved her social life, often referred to by loved ones as “the classy” lady. She believed in always accepting invitations to go out, loved reservations and enjoyed many cultural events.

Helen was an active member of St. Demetrios Church and St. Fotini Society both in Saco and Ft. Lauderdale along with the local chapter of Altrusa.

She and close friends volunteered at the Webber Hospital in Biddeford, loved playing cards, attending book clubs and created their own knitting club called the Knit Witts.

In Ft. Lauderdale, Helen was proud of her involvement in the Cystic Fibrosis foundation and planned many a “Black Tie” Fashion fundraiser. From plays to opera shows to following her granddaughters’ dance and gymnastic recitals, horse shows and athletic events, Helen embraced being part of it all with friends and family.

Her strong beliefs of family values, being gracious, and practicing her faith and love of God throughout her life touched many. “Life is just too short, count your blessings” was her most recent saying to her family and friends.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Jimmy, in 2003; and her only brother, Ernest Kostis in 2003.

Surviving are her two sons, Peter J. Truman and his wife Cathy M. Truman of Kennebunk, Nicholas C. Truman of Pine Point, Scarborough; and the love of her life, granddaughter, Alison S. Truman; many godchildren; nieces and nephews; and dear family members and friends.

A heartfelt thank-you to all of Helen’s caretakers and friends that kept her laughing, living life and enjoying old pictures and stories. Sincere appreciation to Comfort Keepers, Home Instead and Hospice of Southern Maine, who gave Helen comfort and quality of life these past several months.

A private funeral service and burial is being arranged by Hope Memorial. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

Those wishing to extend an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers are asked

to consider

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church

186 Bradley St.

Saco, ME 04072

Guest Book