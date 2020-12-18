CHANDLER, Ariz. – Patricia A. Davis, 72, of Chandler, Ariz., born and raised in Portland, passed away Dec. 7, 2020, due to complications from Covid; returning to her husband, Rick Davis’ side who predeceased her in 2013; mother, Barbara Perry; and brother, Curt Perry also predeceased.

She is survived by her treasured best friend of 60 years, Susan Macfarlane of Westbrook; brother, Kenny Perry of Texas, and sister-in-law Denise (Davis) Flannery of Westbrook; her children, Heidi Davis and Kenny Wiggins of Alabama, Rick and Vy Davis of Arizona. Patty is a proud “MeMe” to her grandchildren, Alex Maxwell and his fiancé Jamie Leo, and Cameron Maxwell whom she “Loved to the Moon and Back”, Joshua Maxwell, Andrew and Emily Huyhn; and to her first great-granddaughter, Marley Ann Maxwell.

Patty holds dear to her heart many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends near and far.

In addition to cherished time spent with her family, she enjoyed traveling, being by the ocean, crocheting and the company of her Church friends and various other groups in her community.

A celebration of life will be held early summer, 2021 and will be announced by her family.

Guest Book