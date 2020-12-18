SCARBOROUGH — In December each year, residents may be accustomed to driving through Pine Ledge Drive and finding one house in particular that’s overflowing with Christmas spirit.

Jeff Charette, who lives on 25 Pine Ledge Drive, has been putting on a Christmas lights display with his family for the last nine years, he said. This year, there are close to 10,000 lights on display in his front yard, and viewers can watch from their cars, tuning into radio station 91.7 for an added musical portion.

“We have 12 songs and they’re programmed in, and we have close to 10,000 lights in the display,” he said. “We have both Christmas songs and up-beat techno dancing songs mixed in. We hopefully have a little bit of everything for someone. There’s no theme to the show. I try to do it in a way that has symmetry to it.”

The display started in 2011, around when Charette’s first child was born, he said. Since then, the show has expanded, and his own kids have gotten excited to see the festive lights every holiday season.

“I find enjoyment in putting something together that will allow the community to come and experience the Christmas joy,” he said. “I enjoy the music, so I will often times be out there dancing to the music with my kids and the neighborhood. That piece of it’s fun, but just seeing the expressions of not just children, but adults as well when they come and smile.”

This time of year tends to be a more giving season than other parts, a time to reflect on what one has, Charette said.

“Christmas seems to bring out the best in everybody,” he said. “The giving and the spirit in and of itself is so warm and welcoming. The lights, everyone puts their lights out around the neighborhood. It just has this warm feeling to it. There’s outreach programs. People tend to want to help more so than any other part of the year. It reflects on being at the end of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on what kind of year it’s been and being thankful for what you have. That’s why I enjoy doing this. It’s a small token of my appreciation, to give back a little bit some enjoyment.”

Charette said that his family helped set up the show with him this year, just after Thanksgiving, taking about 27 to 28 hours.

“(My kids) get excited to hear from their friends that they came to watch it,” he said. “And they love anticipation of it — they look forward to it each year right around Thanksgiving. The first night it goes live we have a radio outside, kind of a celebration of kicking it off. They’re doing the remote learning this year. They’ve had classmates: ‘Hey, we stopped by your house. It was really cool.’ — They get a kick out of it.”

This is an activity that everyone can do from the safety of their cars, Charette said.

Besides children, adults have expressed excitement about the display each year, turning the show into a bit of an annual tradition, Charette said.

“I have people within the community who are also looking forward to it and getting excited,” he said. “Some reach out and ask if it’s ready yet. They can’t wait to go to check it out. That adds a sense of pressure, but also it’s kind of cool. It’s like, wow, this has become something now where people are looking forward to it. They want to check it out.”

Overall, Charette is happy that people enjoy the display and is grateful for the comments that he’s received, he said.

“My kids look through the window and see the cars parked out there,” he said. “It brings a smile to their faces, seeing people out there, taking pictures.”

The show runs daily from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

