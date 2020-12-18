SCARBOROUGH — Amber Wilson who works at the Enclave of Scarborough is this year’s Maine Healthcare Association Excellence in Long Term Care award winner.

For those of you who know Wilson this will come as no surprise, according to an Enclave of Scarborough press release.

2020 has been a challenging year for many, causing many of us to rethink the way we do business. Running activities in assisted living was no exception.

As senior director of Lifestyles, Amber Wilson not only leads the facility’s robust activity program, but also supports the Lifestyles directors across the entire company, according to the release. She leads monthly calls, and helps to onboard new directors. In addition to this, she has been busy helping to lead a pilot program for an app Enclave will be launching, as well as writing standards for the company-wide activity programming in both assisted living and memory care.

“I’m so beyond the moon!” Wilson said. “I’ve been working with seniors for 20 years and in assisted living for 13 and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love my job as an activities director and love my residents like they were my own grandparents.”

“To say Amber has a full plate would be an understatement, but we’re pretty sure she wouldn’t have it any other way,” the release states. “Her creativity and innovation help to keep all of us motivated and excited, even during a global pandemic. Amber has kept our residents engaged and entertained, as well as connected with their loved ones. She created our theme ‘Wear it Wednesdays’ that make us all smile and have something to look forward to.”

“There really aren’t words to express how grateful we are to have Amber on our team,” said Executive Director of Enclave of Scarborough and Mentor Executive Director for Bridge Senior Living, Caitlin Marsanskis. “She is a bright light that gives 110% to all she does.”

“Congratulations Amber on being recognized by Maine Healthcare Association!” Marsanskis said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: