KEY WEST, Fla. – Joseph Michael Brown, 34, of Key West, Fla., died Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 in Key West.

Celebration of Life to be announced in the spring.

For complete obituary and to share memories of Joseph or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

Arrangements by A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, ME 04102

