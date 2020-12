STEEP FALLS – Ronald N. Dunsmoor, 69, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Per Ron’s request, there will be no formal services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

American Cancer Society,

1 Bowdoin Mill Island,

Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086

Guest Book