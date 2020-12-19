SOUTH PORTLAND – Michael Lowell, 45, passed away Dec. 14, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Michael was born in Portland on May 27, 1975. Growing up, Michael had an early love for all things baseball, football and basketball that would last his entire life. As a boy Michael loved blasting off backyard rockets with his Uncle Ralph that would make his mother hold her breath and his younger sister cheer. Michael was always a proud and loyal brother to all his siblings. He loved his entire family to the best of his ability throughout this life without hesitation.Michael graduated from Westbrook High School in 1994. The Westbrook community Michael grew up alongside were extremely important to him. Westbrook was always the place he considered his home. Michael was also an accomplished cook throughout his life, working in many Portland restaurants over the years.Michael is survived by his two daughters, Emily Lowell of Falmouth and Whitney Lowell of Myrtle Beach, S.C., both of whom he was extremely proud of; his mother and most trusted person, Dottie Melanson and stepdad, Jay Melanson of Falmouth, his father, Eric Lowell and wife Ruth of Wesley; his grandmother, Nora Stetson of Portland; sister, Nora Fagan and husband Marc of Falmouth, sister, Mary Melanson of New Gloucester, sister, Erin Melanson of Winslow; uncle, Ralph Stetson and wife Liz of Gray, aunt, Susan Grist and husband Steve of Herndon, Va.; his niece, Ella and nephews, Jack, Noah and Declan; and his most beloved partner, Deborah McCormick of South Portland whom his family would like to thank for taking such wonderful care of him over his illnesses but also for filling the last few years of his life with love, laughter and even beating him at Jeopardy questions from time to time.A springtime celebration of life will occur once it is safe to do so with Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers donations can be made toThe American Liver Foundationof Maine.

