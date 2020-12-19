CENTERBURG, Ohio – Paul Albert Volle Jr., 82 of Centerburg, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 13, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 2, 1938.Services will be held on Dec. 22 at Shaw-Davis Funeral Home Clintonville Chapel. The family will receive guests from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral for close family members and friends beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Union Cemetery.COVID-19 protocols will be observed. For full obituary, live stream information, and to leave online condolences please visit shaw-davis.com.

