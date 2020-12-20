PORTLAND – Anthony Vassallo died unexpectedly Friday Dec. 11, 2020. He was born August 2, 1980 in Portland to Michael and Nancy (Nelson) Vassallo. He was a graduate of Deering High School. He worked various jobs throughout the years, mainly in sales.

Tony was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time at Sebago Lake. He especially loved spending time with his father, fishing and gardening. He was also an accomplished cook and even produced and made his own maple syrup which was outstanding. As he enjoyed music very much, he became an amateur guitarist.

One of his favorite pastimes was having Sunday breakfasts with his cousin, Brian and his three children who lovingly called him “Uncle Tony”.

He was predeceased by his mother, Nancy; his grandparents, Nina and Harry Vassallo and Agnes and Edward Nelson.

He is survived by his father, Michael Vassallo; his brother, Nicholas Vassallo, his wife Heather and niece Vivian; his sister, Shandale Philips, niece Kaitlyn and grandniece Kaia Woods; as well as cousins; aunts and uncles. He is also survived by longtime partner, Stephanie Olson.

Tony was a quiet and gentle soul who will be greatly missed. Services will be private.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous